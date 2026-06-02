Azerbaijan set to participate in Kazan International Electric Power Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Azerbaijan considers participation in the Kazan International Electric Power Forum, the Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"During a meeting with Oleg Korobchenko, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Industry and Trade of the Republic of Tatarstan, we reviewed issues related to the development of energy cooperation and discussed participation in the Kazan International Electric Power Forum," he noted.

The Kazan International Electric Power Forum (ENERGOPROM) is a premier federal-level event held at the Kazan Expo in Tatarstan, Russia. It brings together government officials, energy ministers, and leading corporate executives from the CIS and beyond to shape global energy strategies.