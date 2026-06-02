Eurasia 2030+: EDB to hold Annual Meeting and Business Forum in Almaty

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. On 25–26 June, Almaty will host the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) Annual Meeting and Business Forum, “Eurasia 2030+: Investment, Growth and New Opportunities,” Trend reports via EDB.

The event, dedicated to the EDB’s 20th anniversary, will serve as a platform for discussing key development priorities across the Eurasian region. Forum participants will explore investment in sustainable development, digital technologies and innovation, the future of Islamic finance in Central Asia, and transport infrastructure development, including the potential of the Eurasian Transport Framework.

Key speakers include heads of leading Islamic finance institutions from Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Bahrain and the UAE, as well as world-renowned AI futurist Tariq Qureishy. The Forum will also bring together government officials from Central Asian countries, top management of major companies such as Jasur Dzhumaev, CEO of Uzum Holding, and Darkhan Imanashev, Chairman of the Management Board of JSC NC KazAvtoZhol, as well as representatives of multilateral development banks and the expert community.

The Eurasian Development Bank is a multilateral development bank operating across the Eurasian region. According to the EDB, by the end of 2025 its cumulative portfolio included 326 projects with total investments of USD 19.6 billion. Under its 2022–2026 Strategy, the Bank is implementing three flagship megaprojects: The Central Asian Water and Energy Complex, The Eurasian Transport Framework, and The Eurasian Commodity Distribution Network.

The full programme is available on the EDB website: https://am.eabr.org/.