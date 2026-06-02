Masdar highlights Azerbaijan’s potential as regional energy transition leader

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Azerbaijan can play a key role in ensuring regional energy connectivity, serving simultaneously as an “anchor,” a “bridge,” and a model for the energy transition, the Director of Business and Project Development at Masdar, Abdulla Zayed, said during a panel discussion held as part of Baku Energy Week, Trend reports.

“Azerbaijan can serve as an anchor for energy connectivity within the region and beyond, acting as a hub for the development of major renewable energy projects and energy exports within interconnection schemes,” he noted.

According to him, Azerbaijan possesses significant potential for renewable energy development thanks to its land resources and natural conditions for solar and wind power generation, as well as a stable regulatory framework that allows for the attraction of foreign investors and developers.

He added that Masdar is implementing projects in Azerbaijan with a total capacity of over 1 GW at various stages—from operation to active development, in collaboration with local partners, including SOCAR Green.

"Azerbaijan can also serve as a bridge thanks to its access to the Black Sea and its ability to connect Central Asia with Europe, as well as play a balancing role in electricity trade among countries in the region.

“Azerbaijan has transitioned from an economy based on oil and gas to a more sustainable low-carbon model, despite its significant hydrocarbon reserves. This sends a strong signal that the energy transition is both possible and achievable,” he noted.

According to him, the development of the country’s energy mix serves as an example that could be applied in other countries in the region.