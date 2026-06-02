U.S. delegation’s Azerbaijan visit secures $8B in commercial deals – official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. ​Commercial agreements worth more than $8 billion were signed within the framework of the U.S. delegation's visit to Azerbaijan, Caleb Orr, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Economic, Energy, and Business Affairs, said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a press briefing held within the framework of the First Azerbaijan-U.S. Economic Dialogue in Baku.

​"It was a great pleasure to witness the signing of a large number of commercial agreements between the U.S. private sector and SOCAR during the ceremony, as well as additional commercial agreements signed here today at the Ministry of Economy. I believe that the total volume of commercial deals signed just within this visit exceeds $8 billion," Orr said.