Azerbaijani minister highlights strategic importance of first economic dialogue with U.S.

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. The first Azerbaijan-U.S. Economic Dialogue has become an important step toward strengthening relations between Azerbaijan and the U.S., Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said during a media briefing held as part of the First Azerbaijan-U.S. Economic Dialogue in Baku, Trend reports.

“For us, this dialogue has been an important step in strengthening the strategic economic partnership between Azerbaijan and the United States. We are not starting from scratch. We have a very good example of success in the energy sector, which today contributes not only to Azerbaijan’s economic prosperity and energy security, but also to ensuring energy security and development across a much broader region,” he said.

Jabbarov noted that the Charter on Strategic Partnership between Azerbaijan and the U.S. covers four areas.

“Our joint work today has been structured around these four areas. These include regional connectivity, trade, investment, and the economy; cooperation in the fields of energy and security; and, of course, artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure,” the minister said.