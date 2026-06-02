U.S., Azerbaijan map out path to expand AI technology adoption - Caleb Orr

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. ​A path has been mapped out for the broader adoption of American artificial intelligence technologies to modernize and secure Azerbaijan's digital infrastructure, Caleb Orr, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Economic, Energy, and Business Affairs, said during a media briefing within the framework of the First Azerbaijan-U.S. Economic Dialogue in Baku, Trend reports.

​"Given the potential of artificial intelligence to drive unprecedented prosperity, we have mapped out a path for the wider deployment of U.S. artificial intelligence technologies to modernize and secure Azerbaijan's digital infrastructure," he said.

​Orr also noted that the sides discussed cooperation in the energy sector and explored avenues to implement the framework agreement on critical minerals signed yesterday.

​"I look forward to seeing how the projects and plans outlined and discussed during today's dialogue will be brought to life, as well as new opportunities to further strengthen and prioritize our bilateral economic relations," Orr added.