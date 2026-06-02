U.S. aims to expand its involvement in Azerbaijan's energy infrastructure dev't - Caleb Orr

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. The United States is striving to play a more significant role in the development of the pipeline and other energy infrastructure that Azerbaijan is building, Caleb Orr, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Economic, Energy, and Business Affairs, said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a press briefing held within the framework of the First Azerbaijan-U.S. Economic Dialogue in Baku.

“The goal of this economic dialogue is to bring our economic proposals together, develop a plan for their implementation, and achieve tangible progress, because it is precisely on a shared interest in economic prosperity that peace is ultimately built,” Orr said.

He noted that Azerbaijan and the United States are currently working on several initiatives.

"First and foremost, I would like to note that the energy sector is already receiving concrete U.S. investments, which we intend to increase. During our visit to Baku as part of Baku Energy Week, we held a meeting with ExxonMobil. Last year at Baku Energy Week, ExxonMobil signed a memorandum of understanding regarding new exploration work in Azerbaijan. We support this initiative. ExxonMobil is a shareholder in several key infrastructure projects related to transit through Azerbaijan. “Yesterday at Baku Energy Week, Chevron signed a new agreement to conduct exploration. We support the implementation of these specific projects as they move forward,” Orr said.

According to him, the United States wants to play a more significant role in the development of the pipeline and other energy infrastructure that Azerbaijan is building.

"We expect that, thanks to the Trump Route, Azerbaijan will be able to strengthen its role as a central hub of the Middle Corridor for energy transit to Europe and other regions of the world. We believe that Azerbaijan is now a key energy producer for the world, and the U.S. benefits significantly from this relationship. We expect this cooperation to expand significantly in the upcoming years, he said.