President of Bangladesh sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. President of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, Mohammed Shahabuddin has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Excellency,

On behalf of the People of Bangladesh and myself, I am honored to extend my warmest congratulations to Your Excellency on the celebration of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

This significant day stands as a proud testament to the resilience, determination, and national spirit of the people of Azerbaijan. Over the years, Azerbaijan has made remarkable strides in achieving socio-economic progress and strengthening its position in the international community under your able leadership.

Bangladesh highly values its friendly relationship with Azerbaijan, rooted in mutual respect and shared aspirations for peace, stability, and prosperity. I am confident that the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation between our nations will grow stronger and expand in the coming years.

I take this opportunity to extend my best wishes for Your Excellency's good health and continued success, as well as for the sustained peace, progress, and prosperity of the friendly people of Azerbaijan.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration," the letter reads.