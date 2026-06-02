Azerbaijan’s SOCAR and BCG ink co-op deal on Caspian methane emissions reduction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. On June 2, as part of “Baku Energy Week,” SOCAR and the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) signed a cooperation agreement to implement the “Caspian Methane Emissions Reduction Accelerator” initiative, Trend reports via SOCAR.

The document was signed by SOCAR Vice President Afgan Isayev and BCG Managing Director and General Partner Pattabi Seshadri.

In June 2025, within the framework of the Baku Energy Forum, SOCAR, in cooperation with BCG, launched the above initiative to accelerate activities to minimize methane emissions by 2030.

The initiative aims to strengthen cooperation on reducing methane emissions in the Caspian region, conduct joint research and studies, implement joint projects aimed at reducing methane emissions, exchange knowledge and apply effective practices, and promote emission reduction measures during oil and gas operations in the Caspian region.