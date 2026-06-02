Uzbekistan's Fergana Governor holds investment talks with Malaysia’s KK Group

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Fergana regional governor Khayrullo Bozorov held talks with executives of Malaysia’s KK Group during a working visit to Kuala Lumpur, exploring opportunities to expand investment and trade cooperation between the two sides, Trend reports via the regional administration.

Bozorov met with KK Group founder and chairman Ki Ken Chai and representatives of the Malaysian business community to discuss potential areas of mutually beneficial partnership.

During the meeting, the Uzbek delegation presented information on Uzbekistan’s investment climate, government support measures for businesses, and opportunities available to foreign investors.

Officials also welcomed KK Group’s decision to allocate space in Kuala Lumpur for a Fergana Trade House, describing the move as an important step toward strengthening commercial ties between the two countries.

The parties discussed opportunities to expand cooperation in industry, trade, services, and logistics in the Fergana region. They also exchanged views on developing specific investment projects and organizing joint business forums and trade exhibitions.

At the conclusion of the talks, the sides agreed to establish joint working groups, develop a cooperation roadmap, and pursue the implementation of agreed initiatives.

The Fergana delegation also visited KK Group’s retail facilities to gain firsthand insight into the company’s operations.

KK Group is one of Malaysia’s leading retail operators, managing more than 1,100 outlets under the KK Mart brand. What began as a small convenience store has grown into a major retail network with interests in supermarkets and minimarkets, cafes and restaurants, hospitality, cosmetics and personal care products, automotive accessories, and real estate.