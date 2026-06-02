Uzbek founder’s MedTech startup wins Startup World Cup regional championship

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Lidavex, a maternal health technology startup founded by Uzbek entrepreneur Kamola Mirjalilova, has won the regional stage of the Startup World Cup, securing a place in the global finals later this year, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Digital Technologies.

The company is developing what it describes as the world’s first cervical data infrastructure. Its flagship device, CerviLite, uses LiDAR technology to collect real-time clinical data during childbirth, with the goal of supporting artificial intelligence applications in cervical cancer detection, fertility monitoring, and perimenopause care.

Lidavex has already attracted support from several prominent organizations and programs, including initiatives linked to JPMorgan, Stanford Biodesign, Google, and ULP. The startup is also collaborating with healthcare technology company InterSystems.

According to organizers, the regional competition featured startups from a wide range of industries and development stages. Judges reportedly reached an unanimous decision in selecting Lidavex as the winner, an uncommon outcome that reflected strong confidence in the company’s technology and growth potential.

Startup World Cup organizers noted that only about 0.4% of participating startups advance to become regional champions, underscoring the competitiveness of the event.

The company said it is working on enterprise-level integrations with InterSystems, whose technology is used by a significant share of hospitals in the United States. Lidavex is also engaged in discussions with international health initiatives focused on expanding access to maternal healthcare, including projects in Sub-Saharan Africa.

During the competition, one of the judges, rapper and entrepreneur OG Arabian Prince, expressed interest in potentially investing in the company through his planned Innov8 Capital fund, according to Lidavex.

Following its regional victory, Lidavex will represent the region at the Startup World Cup Grand Finale in San Francisco on Nov. 6, 2026, where more than 100 regional champions will compete for a $1 million investment prize backed by Pegasus Ventures.