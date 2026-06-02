ABB Energy Industries stresses need for early digitalization in projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. The energy industry must actively integrate digitalization, cybersecurity, and data management at the early stages of projects to facilitate the transition toward more autonomous operations, Christopher Wiig, Vice President for Energy Transition at ABB Energy Industries, said during a panel session at the 31st International Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition held in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, the advancement of digital solutions in the oil, gas, and energy sectors is directly linked to data utilization, which serves as the foundation for analytics, automation, and the implementation of artificial intelligence technologies.

"Digital progress, driven by data, is leading us toward autonomous operations," he noted.

Wiig emphasized that the true value of data is unlocked only through comprehensive collection and integration - encompassing operational, engineering, and project data - which significantly enhances the efficiency of asset management.

He paid special attention to cybersecurity, pointing out that it must be approached comprehensively, including physical, personal, and digital security, right from the engineering and design phase.

According to the vice president, the key approach is to incorporate security requirements from the very inception of project planning rather than during the operational stage.

He also stressed the importance of unifying all digital platforms, IT systems, and communication networks to effectively manage interfaces and ensure the stable operation of infrastructure.

Wiig emphasized that the integration of data and digital systems boosts facility efficiency after commissioning and accelerates the transition to more manageable and autonomous digital operations across the energy sector.