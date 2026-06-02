President of Sri Lanka sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka Anura Kumara Dissanayake has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Excellency,

It is with great pleasure that I extend to Your Excellency, the Government and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan my sincere good wishes and warm felicitations, as well as those of the Government and the people of Sri Lanka, on the happy occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

It is a matter of great satisfaction that the mutual friendship and close cooperation between Sri Lanka and Azerbaijan continue to expand further. I firmly believe that the bonds of friendship and close cooperation that so happily exist between our two countries will be further strengthened and consolidated in the years ahead for the mutual benefit of our two countries.

Taking this opportunity, I wish Your Excellency good health, happiness, and great success, and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan peace, progress, and prosperity.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration," the letter reads.