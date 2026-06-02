AZEL Systems deploys world-class digital technologies in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Digitalization projects implemented by AZEL Systems for Azerbaijan's industrial and educational structures are already being deployed in line with leading global technological standards and are gaining international recognition in the industrial IT sector, the General Director of AZEL Systems, Igor Yakovenko, told Trend on the sidelines of the 31st International Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition held in Baku.

He noted that while the company cannot disclose its plans for the near future due to signed non-disclosure agreements (NDAs), he could highlight completed projects and key areas of activity.

"AZEL Systems is one of the leading system integrators, operating its business since 2013. Our core activity involves system integration and the supply of high-end software from global leaders, such as Ansys, part of Synopsys," he said.

According to Yakovenko, the company actively cooperates with Ansys, part of Synopsys, and participates in major industry events, including Baku Energy Week. Within this partnership, a project has already been implemented for the National Aviation Academy of Azerbaijan (AZAL), introducing the Ansys Academic Multiphysics Campus Solution for scientific, technical, and educational purposes. The project was completed in November 2025 and is currently utilized by students and faculty for aerodynamic calculations and physical modeling.

"We supplied the Ansys solution to the National Aviation Academy for scientific, technical, and training purposes. Today, students and instructors can work with the most advanced technologies for engineering and aerodynamic calculations," he noted.

A separate line of the company's work focuses on projects within the oil and gas sector. Yakovenko emphasized that AZEL Systems has been cooperating with SOCAR since its inception, implementing projects in reference data systems, engineering document management, and digital data models (digital twins).

In particular, he spoke about the deployment of Hexagon SDx software at SOCAR Downstream, which involved the digitization of documentation as part of the modernization of the Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery. "A specialized model was created, and together with world-leading developers from Hexagon, now Hexagon's Asset Lifecycle Intelligence division, the project was completed in 2023–2024, and the SDx system is currently in operation," Yakovenko said.

He also pointed out the development of a similar SDx project at the SOCAR Carbamide plant, which has received high international acclaim. According to him, this was one of the five core initiatives for which SOCAR Carbamide was honored with the Digital Lighthouse Award at the World Economic Forum in Davos, recognizing it as one of the best examples of digitalization and advanced technology deployment within the green transition. Furthermore, SOCAR Downstream was awarded a Certificate of Excellence by the World Refining Association for the SDx deployment project at the Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery.

"These awards are granted by an independent jury that selects the finest projects. It is vital for us that the solutions implemented in Azerbaijan are recognized on an international scale," he stressed.

Yakovenko added that the company views its activities not just as technological deployment, but also as a contribution to the international image of the country. "We are proud that our projects bring recognition to Azerbaijan and receive high praise abroad," he concluded.