Azerbaijan and Georgia weigh up development prospects for energy cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Development prospects for energy cooperation have been discussed between Azerbaijan and Georgia, a source in Azerenergy OJSC told Trend.

The discussion was held during the meeting of Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerenergy OJSC, Baba Rzayev, with Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia, Inga Pkhaladze.

During the meeting, also attended by Vano Zardiashvili, Director of the Georgian State Electric System, the current state and development prospects of energy cooperation between the two countries were discussed.

The parties exchanged views on modern renewable technologies, integration of renewable energy sources into the energy system, relations between energy companies, and other topics.