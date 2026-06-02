SLB foresees transition to autonomous management of pipeline infrastructure

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. The future of pipeline management lies in the transition from fragmented data and analytics to full autonomy and closed-loop control systems, where decisions are executed without human intervention, Miguel Hernandez, Head of Intelligent Operational Solutions for Asia at SLB (Schlumberger), said, Trend reports.

He made the announcement during a presentation dedicated to the development of digital technologies in pipeline infrastructure management.

According to him, the original idea behind digitalization was to consolidate all information into a single system so that analytical calculations and pipeline operation modeling could be performed based on it.

“The idea was to integrate all information in one place and use software for analysis,” he noted.

Hernández emphasized that traditional approaches to data collection and integration used decades ago no longer meet modern requirements due to limitations in architecture and data transmission technologies.

He paid particular attention to the role of modeling, noting that due to the scale of pipeline systems, it is impossible to install sensors along the entire length of the infrastructure, so software models and digital calculations play a key role.

He noted that modern systems enable the analysis of multiphase flows, virtual flow models, and transport dynamics, which is critical for ensuring the safe operation of pipelines.

Separately, he highlighted the concept of a digital twin, which covers the entire pipeline lifecycle, from design to decommissioning, and enables the prediction of pressure, temperature, and potential risks in system operation.

According to him, the next level of system development is analytics and optimization, where data, models, and inspection information are combined to improve operational efficiency using artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies.

Hernández emphasized that the industry’s key challenge lies in the transition to autonomous control systems, but this is hindered by the gap between IT and OT environments, particularly regarding remote equipment control.

“We are currently facing limitations that prevent the full implementation of remote control over pipeline system components,” he noted.

He added that the ultimate goal is to create closed-loop control systems that will enable analytical insights to be automatically implemented in practice without human intervention in every process.

Miguel Hernandez emphasized that the development of autonomous systems will “unleash the technology” and take pipeline management to a new level of efficiency.