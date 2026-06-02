Uzbekistan, U.S. discuss education, culture and public diplomacy cooperation

Photo: the telegram channel of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan

BAKU, AZERBAIJAN, JUNE 2. Uzbek officials met with Sarah Rogers, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy, to discuss a broad range of issues related to bilateral cooperation between Uzbekistan and the United States, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Baxtiyor Saidov, wrote on his Telegram account, Trend reports.

The talks focused on collaboration in education, culture, media and information exchange, and public diplomacy, reflecting the growing scope of engagement between the two countries.

Both sides emphasized the importance of strengthening people-to-people ties and expanding cooperation in areas that promote mutual understanding and cultural exchange.

Officials expressed confidence that the visit would contribute to the further development of the Uzbekistan-U.S. strategic partnership and deepen relations between the peoples of the two nations.