U.S. official calls relations with Azerbaijan key strategic priority

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Relations between the United States and Azerbaijan are a key priority for Washington, Caleb Orr, Assistant Secretary of State for Economic, Energy, and Business Affairs, said during a media briefing as part of the First Azerbaijan-U.S. Economic Dialogue in Baku, Trend reports.



“Relations between the United States and Azerbaijan are a key priority for the United States and the Trump administration as we seek to usher in a new era of peace in the South Caucasus region,” Orr said.

He noted that the U.S. and Azerbaijan are committed to expanding bilateral opportunities in trade, business, and investment, which is one of the key elements of the Charter on Strategic Partnership signed in Baku this past February.