U.S. sees TRIPP as future hub for transport, energy, and digital connectivity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. We expect the “Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity” (TRIPP) to become a multimodal corridor for passenger transport, energy transit, and the development of digital infrastructure, Caleb Orr, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Economic, Energy, and Business Affairs, said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a press briefing held within the framework of the First Azerbaijan-U.S. Economic Dialogue in Baku.

“Trump’s Route for International Peace and Prosperity” is a historic infrastructure corridor in which we are also investing. We expect it to become multimodal and to facilitate not only passenger transport but also the transportation of energy resources, as well as the development of digital infrastructure. We believe that energy is a solid foundation for our economic relations, but we are looking far beyond this sector. This is precisely what the current economic dialogue reflects, the United States’ firm commitment to expanding economic cooperation and stimulating investment in key sectors of Azerbaijan’s economy,” he said.