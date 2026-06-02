Agreement on critical minerals opens new chapter in Azerbaijan-U.S. cooperation - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. The framework agreement on cooperation in the field of critical minerals between Azerbaijan and the United States opens a new chapter in bilateral economic cooperation, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, said during a media briefing held as part of the First Azerbaijan-U.S. Economic Dialogue in Baku, Trend reports.

The minister noted that the agreement was signed yesterday.

"This opens a new chapter in our economic cooperation, which is not only promising but also highly crucial in terms of the role this sector plays in the modern economy and in meeting manufacturing demands.

We look forward with great interest to cooperating with American private companies specializing in this field, counting on leveraging their knowledge, experience, and the available tools that have emerged thanks to the policies of President Trump's administration, which has identified the development of the critical minerals sector as one of its priority areas," Jabbarov said.