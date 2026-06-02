Azerbaijan engages global energy leaders on green projects at Baku Energy Week (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. As part of Baku Energy Week, Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov held meetings with Philip Mshelbila, Secretary-General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), and Francesco La Camera, Director-General of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), to discuss energy cooperation and financing opportunities for green energy projects, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Energy.

During the meeting with GECF Secretary-General Philip Mshelbila, the parties exchanged views on current trends in the global gas sector and the increasing role of natural gas amid growing electricity demand.

Particular emphasis was placed on the significance of natural gas in ensuring energy security and facilitating the energy transition. The discussions also covered prospects for strengthening cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Gas Exporting Countries Forum, as well as Azerbaijan’s participation in the Forum’s upcoming summit.

At the meeting with IRENA Director-General Francesco La Camera, the parties highly assessed the existing cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Agency, particularly in relation to the expansion of joint initiatives in the renewable energy sector. The importance of ongoing projects in this field and their contribution to the implementation of the energy transition agenda and the development of green energy was underscored.

Francesco La Camera expressed readiness to enhance coordination with international financial institutions and to conduct joint project assessments aimed at expanding renewable energy initiatives in Central Asia and other countries across the region.

The discussions also addressed issues related to regional integration in the renewable energy sector, including the development of electricity transmission networks, the expansion of energy storage capacities, and the strengthening of interconnection infrastructure.