Uzbekistan's Fergana delegation secures new investment partnerships during Malaysia visit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. The Fergana regional delegation concluded a series of meetings with Malaysian companies and business organizations, securing several agreements aimed at expanding investment and economic cooperation, Trend reports via the regional administration.

Among the key outcomes was an agreement with Orientex Synergy, headed by Muzamil Rosli, to explore cooperation in the construction sector. The delegation also signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Malaysia Chinese Assembly Hall, laying the groundwork for broader business engagement between the two sides.

During talks with Abbas Khuder Bilgrami, head of Mutiara Perlis Sdn Bhd, the parties discussed project proposals focused on the development of railway infrastructure and transportation networks.

The delegation also met with representatives of Greentact Healthcare and Imago to explore potential projects in healthcare and poultry farming.

Additional agreements were reached with Happy Alliance Sdn Bhd on the production of feed additives and nutritional products, while discussions with Greentact Healthcare resulted in plans to cooperate on establishing insulin production. The sides also agreed to pursue investment opportunities in the renewable energy sector with Pestec International Berhad and explore real estate development projects with Median Berhad.

Officials said the agreements demonstrate growing economic ties between Uzbekistan and Malaysia and are expected to contribute to investment, technology transfer, and industrial development in the Fergana region.