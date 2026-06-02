Azerbaijan's SOCAR and SLB explore options for expanding cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. As part of Baku Energy Week on June 2, SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf met with SLB Executive Vice President Steve Gassen to discuss opportunities for developing cooperation, Trend reports, citing SOCAR.

At the meeting, the parties noted with satisfaction that “Baku Energy Week” has become an important platform for discussing international energy issues, establishing and developing cooperation, as well as presenting modern technological innovations and exchanging experiences.

During the talks, the parties exchanged views on the development of cooperation between SOCAR and SLB, opportunities for joint projects, digitalization, optimization of production operations, and other issues of mutual interest.