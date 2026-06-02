Azerbaijan and EU review strategic energy co-op across key sectors (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Azerbaijan'sEnergy Minister Parviz Shahbazov held a high-level meeting with Cristina Lobillo Borrero, Director of the Energy Platform and International Relations Group at the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Energy, to discuss strategic energy sector cooperation, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Energy.

The discussions underscored the critical importance of the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and the European Union in the energy domain. The dialogue encompassed a comprehensive exchange of perspectives on energy security, natural gas supply, renewable energy development, electricity interconnections, and regional energy market integration.

Participants also analyzed the implications of global geopolitical dynamics and developments in the Middle East for energy markets, with particular emphasis on the supply of natural gas, petroleum products, and liquefied natural gas. The meeting reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s role as a reliable energy partner, noting the continued significance of Azerbaijani gas in the EU’s strategy for diversifying energy sources and transit routes.

The status and future integration prospects of the “Caspian-Black Sea-European Green Energy Corridor” project within the European electricity market were examined. The initiative was recognized as a strategically important project expected to enhance the EU’s energy security and support the diversification of its energy portfolio.

Finally, the parties deliberated on collaborative opportunities in renewable energy generation, energy storage systems, power grid modernization, and the broader integration of regional energy markets, emphasizing Azerbaijan’s pivotal role in regional energy development.