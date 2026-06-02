Baku set to host Second U.S. Global AI Week this year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. This year, Baku will host the Second U.S. Global AI Week, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Economy, which

This was announced at the first meeting of the Azerbaijan-U.S. Economic Dialogue.

As part of the First Economic Dialogue, panel sessions were held on regional connectivity, trade and transit, energy security, investment, artificial intelligence, and digital infrastructure. The first session discussed Trump’s International Route for Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), the Middle Corridor, the expansion of regional logistics capabilities, Azerbaijan’s investor-friendly business environment, and the new opportunities that the country’s growing ties with Europe and Central Asia create for American companies.

As part of the discussions on AI and digital infrastructure, information was presented on U.S. high-tech solutions. The participants discussed cooperation in the field of data centers and the implementation of AI technologies, the development of the regulatory framework, and the prospects for future partnership in this area. During the meeting, the parties emphasized the importance of expanding economic cooperation, stimulating mutual investment, and supporting innovative projects.

The event also included a meeting with representatives of the business community, during which the importance of fostering cooperation between the private sector and building new partnerships was emphasized.

With the participation of Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and Caleb Orr, Assistant Secretary of State for Economic, Energy, and Business Affairs, a number of documents and a Protocol on Dialogue were signed regarding the creation of digital infrastructure in Azerbaijan, technology transfer, and the implementation of effective industrial solutions.