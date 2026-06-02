President of Myanmar sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, Min Aung Hlaing has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Excellency,

On behalf of the people of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar and on my own behalf, I extend our warm congratulations and best wishes to Your Excellency and, through you, to the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the 108th Anniversary of Independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration," the letter reads.