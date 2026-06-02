Azerbaijan and U.S. firms ink tech and energy co-op deals at Economic Dialogue (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. At the first event of the Azerbaijan-U.S. Economic Dialogue, held as part of “Baku Energy Week,” a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Ministry of Economy and Oracle, and a strategic cooperation agreement was signed between the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and Lummus Technology, the Economy Minister wrote on his X account, Trend reports.

'''At the 1st Azerbaijan–US Economic Dialogue, held within the framework of Baku Energy Week, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Ministry of Economy and Oracle, and a Strategic Cooperation Agreement was signed between SOCAR and Lummus Technology.

The Memorandum signed with Oracle will support the development of digital infrastructure in our country, the application of modern technologies, and active cooperation in the field of technology transfer. At the same time, the Agreement signed between SOCAR and Lummus Technology covers collaboration on the implementation of efficient solutions and industrial technologies,''' the publication reads.