Azerbaijani Parliament’s Human Rights Committee meets Turkish counterparts (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Members of the Human Rights Committee of the Azerbaijani Parliament met on June 2 with a delegation led by Sunay Karamık, Chairman of the Appeals Committee of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, Trend reports, citing the Parliament’s press service.

Welcoming the Turkish delegation, Zahid Oruj, Chairman of the Human Rights Committee of the Azerbaijani Parliament, emphasized that friendly and fraternal relations between our countries are developing successfully, and interparliamentary cooperation continues to strengthen. He noted that both nations possess the legislative experience and capacity for joint action aimed at protecting the rights and freedoms of citizens. The Committee Chair emphasized the importance of using digital technologies to improve mechanisms for reviewing citizens’ appeals, as well as the process of receiving and reviewing appeals.

Sunay Karamık, Chairman of the Appeals Committee of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, expressed satisfaction with his work in the Azerbaijani parliament and shared her views on strengthening cooperation at the parliamentary level and expanding ties between the relevant committees of the legislative bodies. She spoke about the work being carried out in the Turkish Parliament to review petitions, complaints, and appeals received from citizens, as well as mechanisms for increasing citizen satisfaction.

Speakers at the meeting included Arzukhan Ali-zade, Deputy Chair of the Human Rights Committee of the Parliament of Azerbaijan; members Vugar Rahimzade and Bahruz Maharramov; Ahmet Salih Dal, Deputy Chair of the Appeals Committee of the Grand National Assembly; committee members Ahmet Baran Yazgan, Abdurrahim Dusak, and Ahmet Ersagun Yujel, as well as Shamil Ayrim, Head of the Turkish-Azerbaijani Interparliamentary Friendship Group of the Grand National Assembly. They discussed issues related to the protection of human rights, the exchange of experience in handling citizens’ appeals, and the expansion of cooperation in legislative activities.

During the discussion, the importance of holding regular meetings between the committees and implementing joint projects was emphasized. An exchange of views also took place on issues related to expanding ties within the framework of TURKPA, strengthening cooperation in other international forums, and several issues of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by TURKPA Deputy Secretary General Muhammed Alper Hayali, Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to Azerbaijan Birol Akgün, and other officials.