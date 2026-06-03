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U.S. strikes Iranian military facility on Qeshm Island

US Materials 3 June 2026 03:55 (UTC +04:00)
U.S. strikes Iranian military facility on Qeshm Island
Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. U.S. forces struck a ground command post on Qeshm Island after intercepting missiles and drones launched by Iran, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement on its X page, Trend reports.

According to the statement, the US military intercepted several ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles on June 2, after which it launched retaliatory strikes in self-defense.

CENTCOM stated that Iran fired five missiles, but none reached their intended targets. Additionally, according to the US, three drones were shot down.

"American forces also conducted self-defense strikes on an Iranian military ground control station on Qeshm Island," the statement says.

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