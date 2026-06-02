Azerbaijani FM discusses Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process with his Canadian counterpart

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. On June 2, a telephone conversation was held between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand, the Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.

The ministers exchanged views on the current state and development prospects of Azerbaijani-Canadian relations, as well as regional issues of mutual interest during the telephone conversation.

Minister Anita Anand conveyed her congratulations on the 108th anniversary of Azerbaijan's independence and emphasized that the Canadian side is interested in further developing relations with Azerbaijan.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov expressed his gratitude for the congratulations and noted the existing potential for expanding political dialogue and cooperation in various fields between the two countries.

During the phone conversation, the importance of considering opportunities for developing cooperation in the areas of green transition, renewable energy, information and communication technologies, energy security, and other areas of mutual interest was emphasized.

In addition, the current situation in the region, the realities of the post-conflict period, as well as the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization and peace process were discussed. Minister Jeyhun Bayramov provided information about the history of the past conflict, the occupation Azerbaijan faced and its consequences, and spoke about the current efforts being made to ensure lasting peace and stability in the region.

Views were exchanged on other issues of mutual interest during the telephone conversation.