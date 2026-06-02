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President of Uzbekistan to pay working visit to Russia

Uzbekistan Materials 2 June 2026 22:22 (UTC +04:00)
President of Uzbekistan to pay working visit to Russia
Photo: The press office of the Uzbek President
Niljan Bakhshaliyeva
Niljan Bakhshaliyeva
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay a working visit to St. Petersburg, the press service of the President of Uzbekistan said in a statement, Trend reports.

According to information, the visit will take place at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 4-5.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev will attend and speak at the plenary session of the 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, which will be held under the slogan "Pragmatic Dialogue – the Path to a Stable Future."

The President of Uzbekistan will share his vision of the global economic situation, prospects for Uzbek-Russian economic cooperation, and outline current development priorities for the country.

The visit also includes a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and participation in the ceremony to launch construction of the country's first integrated nuclear power plant.

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