Kyrgyzstan strengthens agricultural infrastructure with new equipment

Photo: Press Service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 19. The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan has received 63 units of specialized equipment from the state, Trend reports via the press service of the nation's Cabinet of Ministers.

The keys to the equipment were handed over by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry Erlist Akunbekov presented details on the equipment.

A total of 40 units were purchased using state budget funds, with 128 million soms (approximately $1.46 million) allocated for this purpose.

Furthermore, another 23 units were acquired with the support of international institutions. The equipment will be distributed to district-level water management departments under the Ministry of Agriculture.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan has been gradually modernizing its agricultural and irrigation infrastructure, with a focus on improving water resource management and increasing the efficiency of rural production systems.