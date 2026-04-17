PASHA Bank launches new loan campaign for entrepreneurs

PASHA Bank has launched a new spring-season loan campaign for entrepreneurs. Starting from 17 April , a 2% interest rate discount is applied to online business loans for a period of one month.

Under the campaign, entrepreneurs can obtain unsecured business loans of up to AZN 250,000 fully online, with interest rates starting from 11% instead of the previous 13%.

This offer enables businesses to expand their financial capacity, optimize costs, and manage operations more flexibly. The campaign is valid until 15 May and is available for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as individual entrepreneurs.

The loan product is offered fully digitally via the PASHA Bank Business platform and mobile application, ensuring a fast process without additional financial analysis. For more information, please follow the provided link.

PASHA Bank has been named “Best Bank in Azerbaijan” and “Best SME Bank in Azerbaijan” for 2026 by the international financial publication International Investor Magazine.

In recent years, the Bank has also received multiple awards from reputable international publications such as Euromoney and Global Finance. In addition, it became the first Azerbaijani bank to win the “Gold Stevie” award in the “Company of the Year” category at the Stevie Awards.