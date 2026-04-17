Azerbaijan reports increase in oil coke export revenue for 3M2026
Azerbaijan's petroleum coke exports saw significant growth in both volume and value, while overall crude oil and petroleum product exports experienced a decline in value, reflecting shifting dynamics in global trade.
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