EANA's Alexandru Giboi elected Officer-at-Large for US-based Digital Media Licensing Association

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. Alexandru Ion Giboi, Secretary General of the European Alliance of News Agencies (EANA), has been elected Officer-at-Large of the Board of the Digital Media Licensing Association (DMLA) for a two-year term, Trend reports via EANA.

Giboi will represent EANA, a DMLA member, alongside eight professionals from the US and Europeandigital content licensing value chain - from creation and aggregation to distribution, monetisation, and rights enforcement.

"During times when content licensing, the core business model for most content producers, is facing increasing disruption from AI and connected issues, the pace of change becomes faster and media professionals are called to constantly update and broaden their views on an environment which is shifting from what we the business-as-usual a few years ago. I'm happy to contribute to DMLA and bring in the experience and point of view of European news agencies - the pillars of trustworthy content for Europe and the world. The challenges faced by European and US news media and general content producers are mostly the same, and we need to stay united in facing them. Many thanks to the DMLA members for their support and congratulations to all of the members of the Board for their new mandates. I'm looking forward to working together with this fantastic team of professionals," Giboi said.

Alexandru Giboi has been the Secretary General of EANA since 2018, currently serving a third term of three years. Apart from his work with EANA, he is teaching International Strategic Management at the Università della Svizzera Italiana (USI), in Lugano, Switzerland. Previously to EANA, Alexandru Giboi was the President and Director General of AGERPRES, the Romanian National News Agency (2013-2018). He is a global consultant on media issues and works closely with relevant international stakeholders to advance creator’s rights protection and strengthen society’s information literacy. Supporting the younger generation's access to trustworthy information, he acts as advisor to Politica pentru Toti, a youth-led media project on Instagram.