Georgian PM highlights country's vital role as reliable bridge between Europe and Asia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. Georgia has, over many years, proven to be a reliable bridge between Europe and Asia, the country's Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said, at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum during the panel session, “Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties,'' Trend reports.

“We are striving to further strengthen our connectivity function. In the current environment, where trade routes are once again facing serious challenges, we are able to offer certain services to our partners in different parts of the world,” he noted.

The Prime Minister emphasized that Georgia serves as a transit hub for the efficient movement of goods, services, energy, and digital data.

“We will continue to strengthen this function of our country. Our approach is one focused on peace and progressive development, and it is already proving its effectiveness,” he added.