South Caucasus gains strategic importance amid global shifts - Georgian PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. The South Caucasus is gaining special importance in light of these developments around the world, the country's Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said, at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum during the panel session, “Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties,'' Trend reports.

“When we talk about the South Caucasus, of course, all these uncertainties and global challenges also affect our region. But at the same time, the South Caucasus is gaining special importance in light of these developments around the world,” he said.

According to Kobakhidze, Georgia seeks to make the most of emerging opportunities.

“Our approach is one focused on peace and progressive development, and it is already proving its effectiveness,” he added.