Azerbaijan's truck manufacturing industry sees major growth
Azerbaijan saw a significant increase in truck production in the first quarter of 2026. The number of trucks produced grew substantially compared to the same period in 2025, while passenger car production experienced a decrease. The reserves for both trucks and passenger cars remained minimal by April 1.
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