Uzbekistan and China's Eximbank agree to speed up collaborative projects

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 16. Uzbekistan and China's Export-Import Bank (Eximbank) have reached an agreement to expedite the implementation of joint initiatives, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade.

The matter was discussed during a meeting between Deputy Minister Ilzat Kasimov, Sun Ying, General Manager of the Export-Import Bank of China (Eximbank), and Chen Zhou, Head of the China-Eurasian Economic Cooperation Fund.

The participants reviewed the current state of financial collaboration and committed to accelerating the execution of joint projects.

According to information, the key forthcoming event in this collaboration is the Uzbekistan-China and SCO Countries Economic Forum, which is scheduled to take place on June 16 as part of the 5th Tashkent International Investment Forum.

Eximbank representatives have expressed their readiness to support the participation of prominent Chinese enterprises in the forum, further strengthening bilateral investment cooperation.

The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of both parties' commitment to deepening their strategic financial and investment partnership.

Founded in 1994, the Export-Import Bank of China is a state-owned policy bank specializing in concessional financing for infrastructure projects. By the end of 2024, the bank’s total assets are expected to reach $819.8 billion.