Türkiye's Energy Minister calls for full utilization of Southern Gas Corridor

ANTALYA, Türkiye, April 17. The Southern Gas Corridor must be fully utilized, said Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar at the Antalya Diplomatic Forum, Trend's special correspondent reports.

“The Southern Gas Corridor must be fully utilized,” the minister noted.

According to him, the priority is to make the most efficient use of existing energy infrastructure.

"For the very first step we are proposing, it is necessary to fully utilize the existing infrastructure. We have already mentioned that approximately 16 billion cubic meters of gas are supplied to Europe and Turkey combined. But there is also another 15–16 billion cubic meters of spare capacity. With some minor investments, we need to utilize the existing infrastructure," Bayraktar said.

Speaking about oil infrastructure, he noted the presence of significant spare capacity in the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan pipeline.

'With additional investment, I believe there is still at least 400,000, possibly 500,000 barrels per day of spare capacity. That is why we need to make use of the existing pipelines,' the minister added.