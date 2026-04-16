Azerbaijan and Morocco ink key parliamentary cooperation memorandum (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between the Parliament of Azerbaijan and the House of Councillors of the Moroccan Parliament, a source in the Azerbaijani parliament told Trend.

The document was signed within the framework of the working visit of the Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova to Istanbul, Türkiye.

The signing was preceded by the meeting between Gafarova and the President of the House of Councillors, Mohamed Ould Errachid.

The meeting highly appreciated the level of existing relations between Azerbaijan and Morocco, and expressed satisfaction with the development of political dialogue, mutual support, and solidarity within international organizations.

Furthermore, the meeting noted that inter-parliamentary relations are an important tool in the development of bilateral relations. In this regard, the importance of expanding contacts between parliamentary committees and friendship groups was highlighted.

The parties also emphasized the role of platforms such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Parliamentary Network in terms of inter-parliamentary cooperation, and noted the importance of strengthening mutual activity and coordination within this framework.

Gafarova highly appreciated Errachid's participation and speech at the 5th Conference of the NAM Parliamentary Network.

She added that the memorandum of understanding will allow for the expansion of inter-parliamentary institutional cooperation, including strengthening ties between committees and friendship groups, and more effective coordination of activities on international platforms.

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