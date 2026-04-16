Tajikistan and U.S. chart path for enhanced energy cooperation

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 16. Tajikistan and the United States have discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation in the energy sector, Trend reports via the Tajik Ministry of Energy and Water Resources.

The discussion took place on April 15, 2026, during an online meeting between Tajikistan’s Minister of Energy and Water Resources, Daler Juma, and a representative of the U.S. Energy Association, Melissa Brown.

During the meeting, the parties placed particular emphasis on expanding cooperation in renewable energy, attracting investment, and introducing modern technologies.

The dialogue also covered a range of key issues, including the construction of the Rogun hydropower plant, the implementation of the CASA-1000 regional electricity transmission project, the development of solar power generation, the protection of glaciers as a critical water resource, and the application of artificial intelligence in the energy sector.

The sides expressed readiness to further strengthen cooperation and implement joint projects aimed at ensuring the sustainable development of Tajikistan’s energy sector and increasing its export potential.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan is actively developing its energy sector, with a strong focus on hydropower, which accounts for the majority of the country’s electricity generation.

At the same time, the government is working to diversify energy sources by promoting renewable energy projects, including solar power, and attracting foreign investment.