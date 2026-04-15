President Rahmon receives credentials of newly appointed ambassadors in Dushanbe

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 15. On April 15, at the Palace of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon received the credentials of a group of newly appointed ambassadors of foreign countries, Trend reports via the press service of the Tajik President.

During the solemn ceremony, the President Emomali Rahmon, received the credentials of the following ambassadors extraordinary and plenipotentiary: the Islamic Republic of Pakistan – Irfan Ahmed; the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Khalid bin Abdullah Al-Shamrani; the Arab Republic of Egypt – Tamer Fathy Abdelsalam Hammad; the Italian Republic – Guido De Sanctis; the Kingdom of Belgium – Eric De Maeyer; the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka – Fred Seneviratne; the Republic of Zimbabwe – Grey Marongwe; the Republic of Mali – Seydou Kamissoko; and the Republic of Equatorial Guinea – Luciano Nkogo Ndong Ayekaba, who conveyed warm messages and greetings from the leadership of their respective countries.

The President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, congratulated the ambassadors on the start of their diplomatic missions in the Republic of Tajikistan.

President Emomali Rahmon stated: "This year, on September 9, we will celebrate the 35th anniversary of State Independence - the greatest achievement of our modern history. Over this period, Tajikistan, pursuing a balanced, peaceful, and constructive foreign policy based on the principle of an ‘open-door policy,’ has succeeded in securing a worthy place on the international stage."

The Head of State noted that Tajikistan maintains active diplomatic relations with 186 countries of the world across various fields and emphasized that ambassadors, through their initiatives and practical efforts, can make a significant contribution to further strengthening and expanding cooperation between their countries.

The President further spoke about the development and strengthening of friendly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation between Tajikistan and the countries represented at the ceremony.

Moreover, it was expressed with confidence that the consistent efforts of the ambassadors to develop and enhance multifaceted relations between Tajikistan and their respective countries will bring new positive results.

In conclusion, the Head of State, Emomali Rahmon, wished the ambassadors success in their work and conveyed warm greetings and messages to the leaders of their countries.