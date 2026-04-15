Honeywell technology to power Petrobras’ 10,000 bpd SAF production plan

BAKU, Azerbaijan April 15. Petrobras has selected ethanol-to-jet (ETJ) process technology developed by Honeywell for a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) project at its REPLAN refinery in São Paulo, Trend reports via Honeywell.

According to the announcement, the project—pending final approval—is expected to produce up to 10,000 barrels per day of SAF, marking the first large-scale ETJ initiative in Latin America.

The technology, provided by Honeywell UOP, converts ethanol into jet fuel, offering a cost-effective and scalable pathway for SAF production. The use of ethanol, a widely available renewable feedstock in Brazil, highlights Petrobras’ strategy to expand low-carbon energy solutions and reduce aviation emissions.

Growing global demand for SAF is driving refiners to adopt scalable and proven technologies to accelerate production and support the aviation sector’s decarbonization efforts. Leveraging Brazil’s highly developed biofuel industry, the planned REPLAN facility is expected to help airlines reduce lifecycle emissions while expanding access to renewable jet fuel.

The initiative builds on a long-standing partnership between Petrobras and Honeywell, which spans refining technologies, natural gas processing, and automation systems. Their cooperation has recently expanded into renewable fuels, including Petrobras’ 2024 decision to license Honeywell UOP’s HEFA technology for SAF and renewable diesel production at the Presidente Bernardes refinery in Cubatão, using feedstocks such as soybean oil and beef tallow.