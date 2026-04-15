Kazakhstan shares data on agricultural investment projects with Türkiye
Photo: European Commission
Over recent years, Kazakhstan and Türkiye have implemented around 10 joint projects worth about $400 million in agricultural production, processing, and confectionery manufacturing.
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