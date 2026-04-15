Kazakhstan, UN discuss strengthening global water cooperation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 15. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy on Water Resources Retno Marsudi, during which the sides discussed key issues of the global and regional water agenda, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

During the meeting Tokayev stressed that water resources are a strategic asset for Kazakhstan, directly linked to sustainable development, environmental security, and regional stability.

The president emphasized the importance of forming a more effective international architecture for cooperation in the water sector, noting his initiative to establish a United Nations-backed International Water Organization.

According to Tokayev, the initiative aims to give new momentum to global efforts to ensure the rational use of water resources, enhance international coordination, and promote sustainable solutions to water-related challenges.

It was also noted that during the upcoming Regional Environmental Summit in Astana, the first round of international consultations will be launched to discuss the possible parameters and prospects of creating such a structure.

The sides further highlighted the importance of the upcoming UN Water Conference scheduled for December 2026 in Abu Dhabi, which is expected to serve as a key platform for developing coordinated approaches to global water challenges.