Azerbaijan unveils key directions of its revenue policy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. Azerbaijan has outlined the main directions of its medium-term revenue policy, aimed at ensuring economic growth, expanding economic diversification, and making the investment environment more attractive, Trend reports, citing the MF.

Within this framework, the government plans to optimize the tax burden, support entrepreneurship, encourage investment in strategic sectors, improve tax and customs administration, and increase the use of environmentally friendly vehicles.

According to the Ministry of Finance, efforts will also continue to build transparent relationships between state revenue agencies and taxpayers, alongside measures to legalize business activities and income. These steps are expected to accelerate the formalization of economic activity currently concentrated in the shadow economy.

Taking these priorities into account, the main directions of revenue policy for 2027–2030 include:

1. Improving the business environment and promoting investment

One of the key priorities is to create a more favorable and predictable business environment, stimulate investment activity, and optimize the tax burden on businesses. Plans include simplifying tax administration, enhancing tax incentives that encourage investment, and strengthening mechanisms that support the development of the real sector.

2. Reviewing expiring tax exemptions and incentives

A central focus will be reassessing the fiscal and economic effectiveness of expiring tax benefits and exemptions. Ineffective measures with limited impact on economic activity and the investment climate may be eliminated or scaled back, while necessary incentives in priority sectors will continue in a more targeted and results-oriented manner.

3. Expanding the tax base and clarifying taxable objects

To ensure sustainable tax revenues, the government aims to broaden the tax base, more precisely define taxable items, and fully mobilize tax potential. This includes improving the classification of taxable activities, strengthening accounting of economic transactions, and refining legal and administrative mechanisms that support tax base expansion.

4. Simplifying tax debt deferral mechanisms and introducing incentives

Efforts will focus on simplifying mechanisms for managing tax debt, applying more flexible approaches for taxpayers, and strengthening voluntary compliance. This includes improving procedures for granting deferrals, offering more favorable terms to taxpayers facing financial difficulties but continuing operations, and considering relief on penalties and fines under certain conditions.

5. Strengthening tax control mechanisms and administration

Another priority is increasing the effectiveness of tax oversight and modernizing administrative processes. Measures include expanding risk-based control systems, enhancing digital solutions and data exchange, tightening oversight of taxpayer reporting and payment discipline, and making tax authorities more efficient and results-oriented.

6. Improving taxation mechanisms for non-residents

In response to growing cross-border economic activity, Azerbaijan plans to improve taxation of non-residents earning income from Azerbaijani sources. This includes clarifying tax rules for digital services, e-commerce, and international service provision, aligning mechanisms with global best practices, and strengthening safeguards to protect the tax base.

7. Clarifying taxation of state budget funds

The government also aims to establish clear and unified rules for taxing funds allocated from the state budget. This involves refining taxation approaches for subsidies, subventions, transfers, grants, and other public funds, clearly defining tax obligations for recipients, and eliminating legal uncertainties through improvements to the regulatory framework.