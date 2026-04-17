Azerbaijan leads debates at 152nd IPU Assembly in Türkiye's Istanbul

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, presided over the general debates held as part of the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, Trend reports via the press service of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

Furthermore, speakers included Haibat al-Halbousi, Speaker of the Council of Representatives of Iraq; Milton Dick, Speaker of the House of Representatives of Australia; Mamoudou Harouna Djingarey, Speaker of the Consultative Council of Niger; Alen Simonyan, Speaker of the Armenian Parliament; Prasad Aryal, Speaker of the Nepalese National Assembly; Angela Thokozile Didiza, Speaker of the South African National Assembly; Rawhi Fattouh, Speaker of the Palestinian National Council, among others.

Meanwhile, the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the 5th Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network (NAM PN) have commenced in Istanbul on April 15.

The conference, attended by about 130 delegates from nearly 50 countries and international organizations, adopted the Istanbul Declaration. The Arab Parliament was also granted observer status in the Parliamentary Network.