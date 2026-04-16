U.S. and Iran could reach agreement this weekend - Trump

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. The US and Iran could reach an agreement this weekend, US President Donald Trump told reporters, Trend reports.

Asked when the Iran deal might be signed, Trump said: "Probably, maybe over the weekend."

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation. However, during subsequent talks between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad on April 11, no consensus was reached.