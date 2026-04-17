Kyrgyzstan boosts energy capacity with hydropower plants in Nookat
Photo: TATA Power
The projects are expected to strengthen local economic activity by expanding electricity supply, supporting small and medium-sized enterprises, and improving access to essential social services.
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